Falwell admitted to hospital, cancels graduation party for LU students
Falwell admitted to hospital, cancels graduation party for LU students

Falwell

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. talks to Donald Trump Jr. about Trump Jr.’s book, “Triggered,” during convocation at Liberty on Nov. 13, 2019.

 LYNCHBURG NEWS & ADVANCE FILE

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. says he has been admitted to the hospital.

In a statement Monday, he said last weekend he encountered another bout of symptoms resulting from the respiratory emboli first diagnosed last year.

Falwell said he was admitted the hospital for the fourth time this year for a series of tests to address labored breathing and other effects of the emboli.

"As a result, we regrettably must cancel the picnic this weekend. This is a major disappointment to us since we wanted to celebrate the success of the graduating students and show them our appreciation," Falwell said in the statement. "To them, our entire family extends our sincere congratulations and a fond farewell. We also want to express our thanks for all of the prayers and well wishes we have received for my speedy recovery."

