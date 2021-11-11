Falwell revives claims against Liberty University in lawsuit response

LYNCHBURG—Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has fleshed out his defense to a lawsuit that Liberty filed against him in the spring, reviving claims that the school defamed him after he resigned as president.

Filed Oct. 21 in Lynchburg Circuit Court, his response flips a breach of contract accusation back to the school, stating it violated his employment agreement through speeches and statements about him or alluding to him following his departure in August 2020.

His filing doesn’t specify a dollar amount in asking the court for relief and requests the court dismissLiberty’s lawsuit.

Falwell first sued Liberty last November on claims of defamation and breach of contract but dropped the case a month later. The school filed its own lawsuit against him in April, demanding at least $10 million and detailing damage it claims it suffered from a sex scandal involving him and his wife, Becki Falwell.

Falwell’s response largely echoes his original lawsuit, adding claims that Liberty is holding on to some of his possessions, including a revolver, three horses and a house in Lynchburg that land records indicate he gifted to the school in December 2019.