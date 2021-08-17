Families develop bond after sons die in Spotsylvania accident

An 8-mile walk (he wore No. 8 at Bridgewater) will be held in Isaac Evans’ honor at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg on his birthday, Oct. 22.

The same weekend, the Hypeman Foundation will host a gala at the Fredericksburg Expo Center that will award scholarships and present three awards to Black men between the ages of 18-25. Applications for the scholarships are being accepted on Thehypemanfoundation.org through Sept. 23.

The Evans family, as well as Parks, said the opportunity to work with the foundation has helped the grieving process.

“You grieve the loss of a loved one, especially a child, for a lifetime,” Parks said. “But it has brought peace into my heart, into my home and into us as a family. God had given Charlena and I the same scripture [Philippians 4:7] that He would give us a peace that surpasses all understanding … That scripture came to life when we finally met each other.”

The families had no previous interaction. But Parks said if Pendleton and Isaac Evans would’ve met, a friendship likely would’ve ensued. They both enjoyed athletics. When Pendleton was a youth he excelled in football and basketball. His mother said he was an honor student but became bored at Massaponax High School and completed his GED at age 16.