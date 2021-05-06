Family calls for accountability in fatal wreck with Culpeper deputy

Fifteen family members of the late Helen Quarles, a state probation worker, gathered outside the Culpeper Division office of Virginia State Police on Wednesday morning to call her name and call for justice in Quarles’ recent death.
The peaceful protest sought transparency about and answers in the two-vehicle accident in which Quarles died March 30 on State Route 3 in Culpeper County, 10 miles from the local mother and grandmother’s home in Locust Grove.
Culpeper County sheriff’s Lt. Ashleigh Baughan was driving the other vehicle, a county-issued SUV travelling 20 miles over the speed limit when Quarles, on her way home from work, reportedly pulled into Baughan’s path from the road’s center median.
Quarles’ son Lee Braxton told the Culpeper Star-Exponent that charges should be brought in the incident, which is under investigation by Virginia State Police in Culpeper.
“Her life—matters! Her life—mattered!” Quarles’ family members chanted Wednesday at the protest. And, “We want justice! We stand as one! Say her name—Helen Quarles!”
Quarles’ kinfolk held signs that read, “I would have been charged. Why can’t she?” and “75—reckless driving” and “What if this was your family member—would there be charges?” and “Treat everyone the same.”
Orange resident Marilyn Franklin said it has been hard since she lost her big sister.
“She is mom, best friend, the oldest of six,” Franklin said.
“To support my sister,” she replied, when asked why took part in the protest. “They are not following the law like they should be. It was reckless driving—at least get a ticket.”
According to the State Police accident report, Baughan was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Franklin went on, “I don’t want to say manslaughter,” before stopping herself. “I don’t know. I know she didn’t do it on purpose. Just be accountable. The law goes for all.”
Quarles’ niece, Brittany Franklin, said the situation is unfair.
“Nothing being done about it,” she said outside the state police headquarters. “The truth hasn’t been spoken, and they are dragging her name.”
The initial state police news release about the crash stated that Quarles pulled out in front of the deputy and Baughan could not avoid striking her car. The release did not mention the deputy’s speed.
“They should have said it was still under investigation, not that it was her fault,” said Franklin, Quarles’ sister.
Kae’shaun Braxton, Quarles’ grandson, plays center on the basketball team at Southern Virginia University near Lexington. He said he just wants justice for his grandmother.
“If the tables were turned, she would have been arrested,” said Braxton, Lee’s son. Obviously, they cannot bring back their loved one, he said.
“The laws they enforce, they should have to follow,” Kae’shaun Braxton said. “She didn’t mean it, but a life was lost. We just want her to be accountable.”
Lee Braxton said Wednesday that the family has not heard any updates from state police about the investigation.
“It’s been 30 days,” he said. “You can’t issue a ticket? I just want to know if they are going to charge her or not ... She should be charged with reckless driving ... to the fullest extent of the law.”
Once state police conclude their investigation, files will be turned over the local prosecutor to determine any charges.
Braxton said he’s willing to take the case to the U.S. Department of Justice if he has to—”as far as I need to go.”
“I am not going to stop,” the local building contractor said, asking that a grand jury examine the evidence.
Alice Stanley said her sister, Quarles, was sweet. The two loved to shop together, she said at the protest.
“She was top dog,” Stanley said, remembering family get-togethers and hearing word of Quarles’ death. “I was shocked—hard to believe.”
She, too, felt the deputy should at least get a speeding ticket.
“She should be accountable for something,” Stanley said.
Lee Braxton Sr. was married to Quarles for a time and is Lee Jr.’s father. Senior said it destroyed him inside to hear of Quarles’ death.
“We met up again at church,” Braxton said of meeting his ex-wife later in life.
The local minister had changed his life, and Quarles told him she was proud of him for it.
“She was a good person—helped out a lot of people,” Braxton said. “Like a sister to me.”
Whatever the law requires should be done regarding the fatal wreck, he said.
When an officer puts a uniform on, it gives he or she some power, Braxton said. There should be responsibility, too, he said.
“After George Floyd’s death, God has thrown a blanket over the sin,” Braxton said. “You can’t hide it anymore. We can see you.”
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the protest or the status of the crash investigation.
