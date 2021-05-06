Family calls for accountability in fatal wreck with Culpeper deputy

“If the tables were turned, she would have been arrested,” said Braxton, Lee’s son. Obviously, they cannot bring back their loved one, he said.

“The laws they enforce, they should have to follow,” Kae’shaun Braxton said. “She didn’t mean it, but a life was lost. We just want her to be accountable.”

Lee Braxton said Wednesday that the family has not heard any updates from state police about the investigation.

“It’s been 30 days,” he said. “You can’t issue a ticket? I just want to know if they are going to charge her or not ... She should be charged with reckless driving ... to the fullest extent of the law.”

Once state police conclude their investigation, files will be turned over the local prosecutor to determine any charges.

Braxton said he’s willing to take the case to the U.S. Department of Justice if he has to—”as far as I need to go.”

“I am not going to stop,” the local building contractor said, asking that a grand jury examine the evidence.

Alice Stanley said her sister, Quarles, was sweet. The two loved to shop together, she said at the protest.