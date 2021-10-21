Family, church mourns Spotsylvania man, 60, who was beaten to death

On the afternoon of Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following service at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
He visited with family on Macedonia Road where he grew up, shared laughs and talked about football, especially his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
Baker was an usher at Macedonia Baptist and a father of five, including two teenage daughters that he was raising as a single dad.
The 60-year-old Stafford County resident who had recently moved from Fredericksburg was beaten to death at a home in the 7100 block of Macedonia Road that afternoon.
Calvin Reynolds, 29, of Spotsylvania County was arrested on the scene and charged with first-degree murder.
Baker’s youngest two daughters have moved in with his sister, Regina Parker Carter, in Fredericksburg.
Jozlyn Baker is a senior at James Monroe High School and Shanee Baker is a freshman.
Carter said James Monroe counselors have visited the family and offered the girls any help they might need.
“They have their moments,” Carter said. “[Tuesday was] actually their first day back to school. They wanted to try it and see how they would do. Both of them were really close to their father. It’s just been the three of them for so long.”
Baker had custody of Jozlyn and Shanee since 2011. Carter said their mother lives out of state. The girls regularly attended church and family functions with their father.
Macedonia Baptist Pastor the Rev. Carroll Jackson said Baker found his niche on the usher board, while his daughters are on the choir.
Jackson said the church family has pledged to rally around the girls.
“They’re at that stage where they need a lot of support and encouragement,” Jackson said. “At the stage Doc was in life, those two girls helped him settle in and gave him something that he had to be responsible for. He took care and provided for them as best he could.”
Carter said her older brother was a longtime diabetic and was disabled.
She said he was outgoing, friendly and an avid fisherman. She said he also believed he was a grill master and loved to DJ.
“Everybody knows he loved music,” Carter said. “He thought he was the best that ever did it on a grill.”
Jackson said as a fan of the Washington Football Team, he and Baker often bantered back and forth about its rivals in Dallas.
Jackson said that when he put out a directive to church members to become active in a ministry, Baker settled in on the usher board.
“Ushering is a helps ministry,” Jackson said. “You look for people who want to help others and make things comfortable for others. He did that with joy and laughter.”
Carter said she was at home in Fredericksburg when she received the call that an incident had occurred in the area where she and Baker grew up.
When she arrived on the scene, she saw Baker lying on the ground. His daughters were at another aunt’s home nearby visiting family and friends and were shielded from the scene.
“It was very traumatizing,” Carter said. “When I got there I could see him from the road so my first instinct was to get to him. I thought he was just hurt. I wanted to try to get him up. I was stopped by [Caroline deputies] and was told by somebody that he had died. The only thing I could do was stand there all night and watch him lying on the ground.”
Carter said Reynolds and Baker are related and always got along. She doesn’t know what triggered the incident. The Caroline Sheriff’s Office investigation showed that Reynolds allegedly threw Baker on the ground and hit him repeatedly with an undisclosed object.
Carter noted that it’s been a rough year for the family. She and Baker were in the hospital room with their mother on March 1 when she took her final breath.
Baker’s funeral will be held Saturday at Macedonia Baptist. Carter said it’s been a struggle to pay for his burial but family and friends have contributed by writing checks directly to C.W. Edwards Funeral Home in Bowling Green. She said that his daughters want him to be buried rather than cremated so they can visit his gravesite.
“It’s an unfortunate and horrible tragedy for our family and it hit real sudden,” Carter said. “He was just an innocent victim.”