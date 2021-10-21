Family, church mourns Spotsylvania man, 60, who was beaten to death

“Ushering is a helps ministry,” Jackson said. “You look for people who want to help others and make things comfortable for others. He did that with joy and laughter.”

Carter said she was at home in Fredericksburg when she received the call that an incident had occurred in the area where she and Baker grew up.

When she arrived on the scene, she saw Baker lying on the ground. His daughters were at another aunt’s home nearby visiting family and friends and were shielded from the scene.

“It was very traumatizing,” Carter said. “When I got there I could see him from the road so my first instinct was to get to him. I thought he was just hurt. I wanted to try to get him up. I was stopped by [Caroline deputies] and was told by somebody that he had died. The only thing I could do was stand there all night and watch him lying on the ground.”

Carter said Reynolds and Baker are related and always got along. She doesn’t know what triggered the incident. The Caroline Sheriff’s Office investigation showed that Reynolds allegedly threw Baker on the ground and hit him repeatedly with an undisclosed object.