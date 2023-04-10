A family dog escaped with his life when a recent fire destroyed a home in the Quail Ridge housing development near Amissville in northern Culpeper.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Doug Monaco reports Dakota is a very lucky canine having been adopted by a loving family in Quail Ridge.

However, at 11:17 a.m. on April, 4, Little Fork was dispatched to a working house fire at Dakota's residence. There was a report of flames and black smoke from the front left corner of the home, according to Monaco. Dakota was home and alone guarding the house when the fire started.

Luckily, a passing retired firefighter saw the smoke and checked to make sure that the house was unoccupied, Monaco retired. The retired firefighter discovered Dakota at an exterior door and rescued him from the smoke and fire.

Dakota was found to be having trouble breathing and was brought to Little Fork's medic unit for treatment. Medics revived him with a pet oxygen mask. He improved and was eventually released to his owners. “Dakota is a very lucky dog...he has now been rescued twice!” said Monaco, whose stationhouse in Rixeyville has the state’s only all-volunteer large animal (and family pet) rescue team.

While this was occurring, Chief 9 Monaco arrived on scene and established command. A size-up was performed and an attack line was advanced into the interior of the house to extinguish the rapidly spreading fire. The fire had spread into the second floor and attic. As crews entered the front of the house and began operations in the kitchen, the roof partially collapsed into the second floor.

Command immediately ordered an evacuation of all personnel from the structure, Monaco said. Crews continued to spray water on the fire from outside until it was deemed safe to reenter the home. Extinguishment and extensive overhaul operations were then performed over the next few hours at the fire, its origin unknown. Numerous Rappahannock and Fauquier stations assisted on this incident along with 18 Little Fork volunteers.