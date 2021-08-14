Family of man who died in Spotsylvania standoff questions police response

Authorities have said little since an early July standoff at a Spotsylvania County home that ended with a fire and one death.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the person who died in the fire, pending notification from the state medical examiner. But the man’s sister said Brandon Lee Bright’s remains were identified about two weeks ago.
Jessica Bright said last week that she provided a swab to help identify her brother. She said her brother’s death certificate declares his cause of death as “pending.”
She and her brother’s girlfriend, Lynn Brown, acknowledged Brandon Bright had a criminal background, which is extensive. But they also question the way police handled the standoff.
Known as “Tiny,” Brandon Bright stood 6-feet-4 and weighed more than 300 pounds. He spent much of his adult life “in and out of jail,” his sister said.
He was first arrested as a 17-year-old after stealing a car in Orange County. He served about five years for that car theft, Jessica Bright said.
She said that after his first stint in prison, her brother would commit “stupid offenses” that landed him back in jail. His court records are littered with nonviolent offenses and probation violations, a pattern that continued until his death.
His most recent charges included transportation of a weapon by a felon in Orange County. Bright was wanted by police for failing to appear in court on those charges, and for probation violations in several other localities, which led to the July 1 standoff.
That day, police set up at a local grocery store and at least one other location near the tiny, one-story house in the 13300 block of West Catharpin Road in rural Spotsylvania.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office oversaw the operation, which included law enforcement personnel from the Orange Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police explosives ordnance disposal and tactical team, the U.S. Marshals Service and Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries. Spotsylvania fire and rescue crews and the fire marshal’s office also set up near the house.
According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office news release just after the standoff, while deputies were serving the warrant, “The lone occupant of the home fired multiple shots towards law enforcement. One deputy returned fire and the suspect then barricaded himself in the home.”
Police set up a perimeter and more shots were fired from the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured.
The Sheriff’s Office release said negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender peacefully, but the suspect “made statements to law enforcement that he was in possession of several improvised explosive devices” and eventually set the house on fire.
Bright’s girlfriend said she was at the scene throughout most of the standoff, and she disputed most of the Sheriff’s Office version of events, including the cause of the house fire.
“Tiny did not start that fire,” she said. “I saw it.”
She said things started early in the afternoon on July 1, when police vehicles stormed up the dirt driveway, just as Brown was getting ready to leave for her job as a hairstylist. She said officers asked who was in the house and she replied “Tiny,” telling them that was Brandon Bright’s nickname.
According to Brown, officers then entered the house. By that time, Bright had locked himself in a back room, she said, and the police left the house after he asked if they had a search warrant.
A police dog was then sent into the house, but Bright did not surrender, she said. Brown said officers let her and others talk to Bright initially and promised to let them meet him in the front yard, but that didn’t happen.
She also said Bright fired only after officers first shot at him. Brown said she told police Bright had a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun in the house, but no explosives.
Around 10 that night, she said, police fired tear gas into the house. Brown said the gas enveloped the cinderblock structure.
When the tear gas failed to draw Bright from the house, Brown said police launched another canister into the structure. She said that’s when the fire started, with flames “dripping” down the wall, spreading from the front of the interior to the back.
As the fire spread, Brown said she heard a gunshot.
“They gave him no other choice but to kill himself,” she said.
Brown said she pleaded with police to get firefighters to put out the blaze, but no crews arrived until the next morning.
“Not one of them stood up for what is right,” said Brown, who shot several videos during the standoff and said she has filed complaints with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said in an email that at this point, the findings from the office’s investigation counter Brown’s assertions.
He pointed out that a search warrant was unnecessary since police had an arrest warrant. He also said the assertion that police fired first is “absolutely incorrect,” and said details from the investigation “will prove otherwise.”
As for the fire, Skebo said Bright “told negotiators that he set fire to the home.” The county fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Skebo also said police “used multiple third-party intermediaries in the negotiation efforts who were in direct communication with the suspect. These intermediaries worked directly with the negotiators to get Mr. Bright to surrender peacefully.”
Jessica Bright said detectives with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office promised to let the family see video and reports from the standoff after the investigation. She wants to see them because she has issues with how the standoff was handled.
Skebo said the Sheriff’s Office is open to allowing a family member see portions of police video from the standoff.
Brandon and Jessica Bright’s older brother, Jerry Bright, died in 2014 while serving time at the Central Regional jail in Orange County on a marijuana distribution conviction. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but Jessica Bright said she and the family have doubts about his death.
She said Brandon “freaked out” over their brother’s death. And while Brandon seemed to cope with his prison time, his sister said he did not want to go to jail in Orange County.
“His fear of going to jail in Orange was real,” she said.
Still, she doubts her brother set the house on fire.
“He was unpredictable at times,” she said, “but I don’t see him setting the house on fire.”
