Family of man who died in Spotsylvania standoff questions police response

Bright’s girlfriend said she was at the scene throughout most of the standoff, and she disputed most of the Sheriff’s Office version of events, including the cause of the house fire.

“Tiny did not start that fire,” she said. “I saw it.”

She said things started early in the afternoon on July 1, when police vehicles stormed up the dirt driveway, just as Brown was getting ready to leave for her job as a hairstylist. She said officers asked who was in the house and she replied “Tiny,” telling them that was Brandon Bright’s nickname.

According to Brown, officers then entered the house. By that time, Bright had locked himself in a back room, she said, and the police left the house after he asked if they had a search warrant.

A police dog was then sent into the house, but Bright did not surrender, she said. Brown said officers let her and others talk to Bright initially and promised to let them meet him in the front yard, but that didn’t happen.

She also said Bright fired only after officers first shot at him. Brown said she told police Bright had a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun in the house, but no explosives.