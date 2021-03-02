Family plans prompt Museum of Culpeper History chief to depart

After leading the Museum of Culpeper History for four years as its executive director, Morgan Pierce will be leaving in May in order to explore new opportunities with his family out of state.
“My family and I are moving to Utah, where my wife has accepted a new job,” Pierce said in an interview Tuesday. “We are excited for all of the new adventures that we are about to have.”
The Virginia native became the regional museum’s director in early 2017. His work since then has won praise from area residents and the nonprofit’s governing-board members.
With skills as both an administrator and a curator, Pierce oversaw completion of 25 temporary exhibits focused on Culpeper and developed a permanent public art installation that enhances the museum’s entrance hall, sharing people and scenes from its colorful past.
Elizabeth Hutchins, acting president of the museum’s board of directors, said Pierce made great strides for the museum.
“Morgan has worked diligently to improve and expand the exhibits, catalog and identify artifacts and donated items, and put the museum on a solid financial footing,” Hutchins said. “He collaborated with other organizations and community leaders to increase visibility and accessibility. Morgan was instrumental in establishing and supporting events that showcased different aspects of Culpeper’s history. We will certainly miss his leadership and wish him well as he moves out west with his family.”
Pierce told the board in January of his family’s plans, and the museum has been searching for a new chief and hopes to have a new executive director in place by May. It has advertised the position via the Virginia Association of Museums. The museum is also hiring an education coordinator and hopes to have that person in place before its reopening, the director said.
“Morgan is truly devoted to interpreting and sharing the rich history of Culpeper—and has done so masterfully,” Hutchins said. “Due to the changes he implemented and the outreach he made into the community, the museum in 2019 welcomed the most visitors in its 40-year history. He has also very capably steered us through the COVID-19 pandemic and set the museum up for even greater success.”
Before the pandemic hit, 2019 was a banner year for the museum, Hutchins and Pierce said.
Compared to the rest of its four-decade history, it held the largest number of individual programs and had the greatest success with its fundraising events, Pierce said. It saw a record number of visitors, who came from 47 of the 50 U.S. states and 15 foreign countries, he noted.
“That’s quite a statement both for the museum and the importance of the heritage tourism industry to Culpeper,” Pierce said.
The Museum of Culpeper History shares the town’s historic train depot, at 113 S. Commerce St., with the Culpeper Visitors Center. Virginia’s crackdown during the COVID-19 pandemic shut both venues.
As the pandemic continued, the museum has remained temporarily closed to complete in-house maintenance, develop new exhibits and make significant progress on behind-the-scenes work with its collections, Pierce said.
“The museum is in strong shape, perhaps the best it has ever been,” Pierce said.
Despite the closing, its small staff has continued to work on multiple projects, there has been an outpouring of community support, and the museum succeeded in obtaining emergency COVID-19 funds from the local, state and federal governments, he said.
“When we reopen, we’re poised to continue to build on our strong 2019,” Pierce said. “The future looks bright for whomever leads the museum, so that it continues to grow and succeed.”
The museum’s board members are a good mix of Culpeper natives, more recent “come heres,” small business owners, teachers, big business owners, people with Culpeper Chamber of Commerce connections, and members of the Arts Council and Sons of the American Revolution, he said.
“We have people who are very involved in the community, from a wide variety of angles,” Pierce said.
Hutchins said the museum’s board, staff and volunteers were surprised by Pierce’s decision, but “wish he and his family the best in all their future pursuits.”
“Leading this museum has been an incredible honor for me,” Pierce said. “What we have accomplished in the past four years has helped the museum reach new heights, and I’m quite proud of this.
“There are so many great people here in Culpeper that made my job easier and I thank everyone for their support and friendship to the museum,” he added. “We could not have become one of the best local history museums in Virginia without our community of members, friends, and supporters.”
Hutchins said people should remember that the museum is free to all Culpeper residents.
“We look forward to reopening the museum this spring,” she said.
Hutchins said the board of directors, during its last retreat, set goals for the museum that call for it to continue preserving and promoting Culpeper history, showcasing the county’s rich heritage and increasing community engagement with the institution.
“We want to provide a welcoming atmosphere where visitors can increase their understanding of the events in our history that have helped shape our community,” she said.
540/825-0773