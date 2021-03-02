Family plans prompt Museum of Culpeper History chief to depart

Pierce told the board in January of his family’s plans, and the museum has been searching for a new chief and hopes to have a new executive director in place by May. It has advertised the position via the Virginia Association of Museums. The museum is also hiring an education coordinator and hopes to have that person in place before its reopening, the director said.

“Morgan is truly devoted to interpreting and sharing the rich history of Culpeper—and has done so masterfully,” Hutchins said. “Due to the changes he implemented and the outreach he made into the community, the museum in 2019 welcomed the most visitors in its 40-year history. He has also very capably steered us through the COVID-19 pandemic and set the museum up for even greater success.”

Before the pandemic hit, 2019 was a banner year for the museum, Hutchins and Pierce said.

Compared to the rest of its four-decade history, it held the largest number of individual programs and had the greatest success with its fundraising events, Pierce said. It saw a record number of visitors, who came from 47 of the 50 U.S. states and 15 foreign countries, he noted.

“That’s quite a statement both for the museum and the importance of the heritage tourism industry to Culpeper,” Pierce said.