Farmers Market opens Saturday at Culpeper Baptist Church

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market’s 2022 season, which continues through October, starts Saturday, May 7.

Brought to you by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, the market will be open in Culpeper Baptist Church‘s parking lot at 318 South West St.

“Culpeper Renaissance’s goal for the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is to enhance community life in Culpeper by bringing residents and local growers together in a market setting that is friendly, fun and packed full of quality local products in a convenient location,” CRI board President Tish Smyth said in a statement.

The Farmers Market has been a staple of the Culpeper community since the 1950s.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide fresh, local products to the community of people who have grown to love and support the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market,” said CRI Farmers Market Chair Evan Boone of Three Springs Farm. “Iknow that I can speak for all vendors in saying how thankful we all are for our customers’ dedicated support over the years.”

This season’s market will open with 30 vendors offering a wide array of products.

Stroll through the market for locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs and vibrant flowers. Taste farm-fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb and much more.

Through fundraising by CRI’s board, SNAP participants can double their money when they buy tokens at the market, up to 25 bonus tokens per visit. If you swipe your EBT card for $12 of tokens, you’ll receive $24 of tokens to use at the market.

The program kicks off at the market’s May 7 opening, and will last until the matching funds are exhausted.

The effort to extend the local-food movement pleases Smyth, CRI’s board president.

“This is a great chance for the market to make these quality fresh and local items more readily available to the entire community,” she said.

Please stop by the market to support area farmers and pick up locally-grown produce.

For details, contact Culpeper Renaissance at 540-825-4416 or visit its website, culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html.

Follow the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market on Facebook at facebook.com/CulpeperFarmersMarket to check out its latest offerings and information.