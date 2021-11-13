Farmers urged to apply for conservation funds

Now is a good time for land owners to explore conservation project options with funding obtained through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, the agency announced this week.
Agricultural lands in Culpeper County, as well as in Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Greene counties, which the district serves, are eligible for funding to pay for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways, the district said.
In addition, it added, funds are available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices.
Virginia is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines arrive on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects, a news release from the district stated.
“The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline of 2025 approaches,” it said.
Many people have signed up for the program after last year’s record levels of funding became available, the district said, but more funds are available, and program options have recently been revised and improved for the producer.
“Now is a good time to contact District staff and explore project options,” it said. “CSWCD expects program funding to remain available into next year although funding amounts beyond that are unknown.”
Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time.
According to the district, it has “highly skilled employees who are well-trained in both the technical aspects of conservation management and program delivery.”
Staff members assist producers in developing conservation plans that work for their operation. Not all programs are created equal and staff members assist applicants in understanding the options and choosing the program that suits their farm’s needs, the district said.
Anyone interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the District at 540-825-8591.