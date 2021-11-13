Farmers urged to apply for conservation funds

Now is a good time for land owners to explore conservation project options with funding obtained through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, the agency announced this week.

Agricultural lands in Culpeper County, as well as in Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Greene counties, which the district serves, are eligible for funding to pay for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways, the district said.

In addition, it added, funds are available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices.

Virginia is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines arrive on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects, a news release from the district stated.

“The CSWCD expects a lot will change with program options and opportunities in the next few years as the Chesapeake Bay restoration deadline of 2025 approaches,” it said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}