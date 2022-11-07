 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington Elementary's Mr. Sanker saves child choking at lunch

An environmental services lead at Farmington Elementary School known as a valued and reliable leader can add lifesaver to his resume.

For heroic acts and quick, calm response to an emergency, Dwight Sanker is the first Culpeper County Public Schools Spotlight recipient of the 2022-23 year, given to employees who go above the normal responsibilities of their job.

Oct. 25 started as a regular day for Sanker, who works with a team maintaining the school out of the environmental services building at Farmington on Sunset Lane, part of Culpeper County Public Schools. 

That regular day changed, however, at lunchtime when Sanker noticed a student choking on their food in the cafeteria, according to a release from division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

“The child was unable to breath and Mr. Sanker acted calmly and quickly to assist the child,” said Assistant Principal Rose Constantini.

Sanker said he used abdominal thrusts to help the child clear the food.

Once the child started to breathe again, Sanker stayed to comfort and help to calm the student, Constantini said.

In addition to this heroic act, Sanker is a respected and valued member of the Farmington school community, said Farmington Principal Jack Glick along with Mrs. Constantini.

In their spotlight nomination, the administrators noted, “Mr. Sanker is a responsible and reliable leader and member of our staff, who works very hard and is always willing to help others in need with a positive and kind demeanor.

"He has always been a role model to others and a valued part of the Farmington family.” CCPS offered a sincere congratulations to Sanker.

“We applaud his heroic actions and are thankful that he is part of the Culpeper County Public Schools team!” Hoover said.

Know a CCPS employee who goes beyond the daily responsibilities of their job in service to the school community? If so, the school division wants to know about it! CCPS Division Administration recognizes that great things are happening in the local schools every day.

“Through the CCPS Spotlight, we now have a way to collect and share great stories like this with our school community,” Hoover stated.

CCPS employees may nominate a colleague for this recognition through the CCPS Spotlight nomination form the CCPS Staff Start page.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

