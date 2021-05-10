Fast-burning house fire in eastern Orange County takes 53K gallons of water to extinguish

A pet cat was injured and a home destroyed in a fire May 4 in the 4400 block of Flat Run Road in eastern Orange County that took 53,000 gallons off water to put out, according to a release from Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co.

Multiple agencies assisted in extinguishing the blaze while also overcoming elements related to a swift and steady storm that rolled through the area that evening.

A resident and pet dog of the home safely evacuated while the feline was taken to a local vet with burns. No firefighters or other personnel were injured in the fire whose cause remains under investigation.

Early activation of the emergency services network was critical to the outcome of the call as the fire quickly spread to a garage, vehicles and woods on site, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swiftly responding, the composite crew, two career and one volunteer firefighter, found a fully involved fire; however, they immediately established that no occupants remained in the house and went to work extinguishing the fire.

As further crews responded, they immediately worked on suppressing the structure fire while additional crews worked on containing the fire that had spread to the nearby woods.