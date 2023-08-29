The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper concludes its celebration in August of directors’ first films this Thursday night with a coming of age cult classic for adults.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (Universal, 1982) screens for free at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the theater in the National Audio Visual Conservation Center on Mount Pony.

LOC publicity states the movie, directed by Amy Heckerling, is a who’s who of future film stars, including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forrest Whitaker and Phoebe Cates. They are a group of Southern California high school students enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, football, rock n’ roll and pizza.

Heckerling also directed “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “Look Who’s Talking” and “Clueless.” The film, in color, is Rated R and 92 minutes long.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Weapons including pocket knives are also not permitted at the federal facility. This applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders, according to the Library of Congress release.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world.

