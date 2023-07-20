Fat Daddy’z Ice Cream recently held a grand opening of its first stationary location, next to the Southern States gas station off Route 29.

The event was sponsored by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce and included games, face painting and live music provided by rhythm and blues band, Bobby G and the Heavies.

According to owner and founder Larry Embrey, the new location — which officially opened July 7 — has its typical selection of ice cream, as well as an expanded selection of drinks and newly added baked desserts, courtesy of Embrey’s wife, Kamar.

Fat Daddy’z has been a staple of Culpeper County for the last 25 years as they do what Embrey calls the “ding-ding” — bringing ice cream to local neighborhoods. He said he started the business in order to provide for his children when he became a single father.

Embrey is involved in many events and charities that involve children, such as the Touch A Trolley event in June, where kids got to ride trolley buses provided by the Virginia Regional Transit.

“I was a single father for a period of time and the judge told me if I wanted to keep my children I had to have something to do to keep them with me,” said Embrey. “I bought an ice cream truck and it escalated from there.”

Fat Daddy’z currently has three mobile trucks in operation, which has grown to include his four children and five grandchildren.

Embrey said he decided to finally open a stationary location so the local community to have a place to get low-cost ice cream. He stated the prices for his ice cream are 30% cheaper than other ice cream vendors in the area.

Artist Samuel Hall, who has painted all of the trucks in the Fat Daddy’z fleet, offered face painting for kids during the event. His artwork can be seen on TikTok, under the moniker @negborhood_legends.

“It feels wonderful, it feels good to be a part and help the community, to be a part of something that can bring joy to other people of all ages,” Hall said on having his artwork displayed on the trucks.

While not in a hurry to establish another location, Embrey said he is looking ahead to the possibility of opening another place in Colonial Beach, where beachgoers can usually find one of his trucks on the weekends.

Fat Daddy’z Ice Cream is located at 13659 Beverly Ford Road in Elkwood.