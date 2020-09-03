Fatal plane crash Wednesday in Shenandoah National Park

An male pilot died Wednesday in a plane crash in a Rappahannock County portion of Shenandoah National Park.
At 11:14 a.m. on Sept. 2, the park communications center received a report that the wreckage of a plane crash had been found approximately 0.75 mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of Shenandoah National Park, according to a park news release on Thursday.
A single-engine Piper PA-20-135 plunged into some trees in the park, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The body of an adult male was found in the wreckage, park officials said.
The Buck Hollow Trail, including parking areas on U.S. Route 211 and Meadow Springs on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and wreckage is removed from the scene.
The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.
No further information was released.
