Father-daughter relationship tested—and strengthened—by fire

When Vinny Tafoya thinks about the fire that swept through his Oregon town and the moments he had to evacuate, with only the clothes he wore and his Great Dane at his side, he gets a little choked up.
Not because of his possessions that went up in smoke. He says those can be replaced.
The loss of life is another matter, but it’s all so overwhelming that he’ll have to process that later. He said the times call for action, so he’s focused on traveling from one charred town to another.
He and other volunteers are rescuing animals that have been displaced from the worst fires on the West Coast in almost two decades.
What does bring the 42-year-old remodeling contractor to tears is the way his daughter, Jaccinda Tafoya of Spotsylvania County, has worked so hard to help him since he lost everything. Her concern is particularly overwhelming because he said he hasn’t shown her the same.
“I have done nothing to elicit such love. I wasn’t a decent dad to her. Mostly wasn’t even around,” he wrote in a text message. “She has every right to harbor ill will towards me, yet all she shows is love and compassion. I don’t deserve this. She is an absolutely amazing young woman, and I couldn’t be more proud of her efforts.”
The father-daughter relationship adds another element to a story that’s plenty dramatic on its own. More than 5 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California have been scorched by wildfires in recent weeks, leaving tens of thousands of residents displaced and at least 27 people dead. News footage shows entire towns reduced to ashes after being consumed by raging infernos.
“I’m terrified and just devastated,” Jaccinda Tafoya said about her father and others who lost everything.
‘Hell on Earth’
When Jaccinda Tafoya looks at pictures of the burned remains of her father’s trailer, she doesn’t think about the man who drifted from place to place much of his adult life, including a few years spent in Spotsylvania. Or that she hadn’t seen him for 15 years, although they talked occasionally on the phone.
Instead, she remembers last month, when she and her 7-year-old daughter, Everlyse, visited him in Oregon. Jaccinda’s grandfather died earlier this year, and she couldn’t bear the thought that Everlyse hadn’t even met her own grandfather.
The family arranged a trip west, and Jaccinda Tafoya was thrilled to see that her dad had finally had found a place to call home and was trying to be “a normal adult.”
“His front yard was just incredible, trees with fruit, gardens there, tons of chickens,” she said. “We would walk out and have breakfast under these beautiful green trees. Everybody in the area knows everybody, and they’re just so friendly.
“To see the destruction where I was just at—we were just camping there—and now it’s a complete opposite picture. It’s kind of hard to process. It’s literally become hell on earth in only a few weeks.”
The 26-year-old had to do something.
She started a Go Fund Me account to raise money for a new trailer—or even a camper—because she couldn’t bear the thought of her father being homeless. He had paid cash for the one he lost in the fire, and because he doesn’t trust banks or other institutions, she said he didn’t have any insurance.
Knowing “he’s too stubborn to ask for help,” she said she didn’t even tell him about the account. But then a friend of his got wind of it and told Vinny Tafoya, who was blown away by the gesture.
One of Jaccinda Tafoya’s co-workers at Pride Auto Sales in Four Mile Fork, where she’s a finance manager, said it’s just like her to want to help those around her.
“She’s a very caring person overall. She wants to be the one who fixes things,” said Chris Evans. “She wants to play a vital role in helping anyone around her, with relationship issues or money issues. She’s always been somebody who cares about other peoples’ situations.”
‘We will rebuild’
Given what Vinny Tafoya has been doing since the Holiday Farm Fire swept through an area of Oregon about three hours east of Eugene, he and his daughter may have a lot in common.
About 800 people lived in Blue River, a town reduced to rubble on Sept. 8 when wildfires tore west along the McKenzie River, according to The Oregonian newspaper. Vinny Tafoya told his daughter he had a few minutes to evacuate—and all he grabbed was his black Great Dane, Diesel.
The two stayed away for a few days, then returned to their community to search for livestock and pets displaced by the fires. He and other volunteers have followed the trail of scorched earth.
He said that hundreds of animals have been taken to the fairgrounds in Eugene for potential reunions with owners. He’s helped rescue horses and pigs, goats and sheep, snakes and fish, chickens and turkeys, pets and wild animals.
“Yesterday, a pigeon flew to me in need of water,” Vinny Tafoya wrote in a text. “That was so cool. If the livestock is big and safe enough, then we are feeding and watering them. There are also locals upriver that are helping. This is a large situation and we are doing all that we can.”
When his daughter hears accounts like that, she wants to do even more to help her father.
“He’s definitely a good guy,” she said. “I don’t know too many people who would just stop what they’re doing so they can go sleep in a car and help people track down their lost livestock.”
One photo he shared with his daughter shows him and other volunteers carrying a wild sheep that had been scaling 5-foot fences in panic. The men tackled it from the back end so they could move it to safety.
Another showed rescuers toting water to horses in a fenced paddock, smoke from the fires looming in the background.
When Vinny Tafoya sees the way people have helped each other, as well as creatures great and small, he’s moved by the compassion and finds a new strength forged from the fire. It helps when he faces a grisly scene like he did last week, when the body of a neighbor was recovered.
“We’ve come across too much death. It’s heart-wrenching,” he said. “This fire is tragic, but it’s also bringing us closer than ever before and cleaning the forest of all the overgrowth.
“We can see through to the river now. The forest will be amazing in a couple years. We will rebuild.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!