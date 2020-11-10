Father–son veterans recall improbable reunion in Iraq

What are the chances that a father and son, both stationed in Iraq, would bump into each other in a city of more than 7 million people?
Slim, but that’s exactly what happened to Clarence and Joshua Preston.
The elder Preston, who goes by Tony, has since retired as a sergeant first class after 25 years in the Army. In summer 2007, he was stationed at Camp Taji, an installation used by coalition forces about 17 miles north of Iran’s capital of Baghdad. His son, then a corporal, was at Camp Victory in the capital city.
The father had gone to Baghdad to escort a fallen soldier home. He knew his son was at the base there and had asked around, trying to figure out where he might be.
But there was even more activity than normal, because the late Sen. John McCain was part of a ceremony with Army Gen. David Petraeus in which 588 troops had reenlisted and 161 were being naturalized as American citizens.
Meanwhile, Joshua Preston had just pulled a 12-hour night shift. He was pretty tired and thought he might be seeing things when he spotted someone on the other side of the street who liked like his father.
“I yelled out ‘Daddy,’ and others turned around, it was pretty funny,” Joshua Preston said. “I was so surprised that it was actually him, because I didn’t even know that he was in Iraq, too.”
The two sat down at a bus stop to catch up. They ate a few meals together, the son gave a quick tour of his duty station, and the father was able to witness his son’s reenlistment ceremony.
“It was pretty amazing that I could be there for that,” the father said, to which his son added: “It made one day during this time a little bit more normal for me,” he said.
They weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the unscheduled reunion. Back home in Spotsylvania County, Sally Preston—Tony’s wife and Joshua’s mother—was thrilled to hear about their brief time together.
“It was very difficult to have a husband there, but even more difficult to have your first baby there as well,” she said in an email.
Three of her four children—Joshua, Elijah and Ethan—joined the armed forces, and Joshua and Elijah also married service members.
It’s a source of pride, but it also can be difficult, she said.
“It puts real fears, not just car accidents, or random accidents, into a wife and a mother’s heart,” she said.
She’s glad technology has provided service members the opportunity to share photos and life events in real time versus the way things were when her husband first deployed.
“We just didn’t hear from each other for many months at a time, and a wife is left on the home front, often far from family for support, with children,” she said.
Service in the armed forces gave her children the chance to see the world outside of the United States, which made them grateful for all they have and inspired them to serve.
“The military gave direction to them, that years of lectures from me and their father could never have made them see,” she said.
