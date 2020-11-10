Father–son veterans recall improbable reunion in Iraq

What are the chances that a father and son, both stationed in Iraq, would bump into each other in a city of more than 7 million people?

Slim, but that’s exactly what happened to Clarence and Joshua Preston.

The elder Preston, who goes by Tony, has since retired as a sergeant first class after 25 years in the Army. In summer 2007, he was stationed at Camp Taji, an installation used by coalition forces about 17 miles north of Iran’s capital of Baghdad. His son, then a corporal, was at Camp Victory in the capital city.

The father had gone to Baghdad to escort a fallen soldier home. He knew his son was at the base there and had asked around, trying to figure out where he might be.

But there was even more activity than normal, because the late Sen. John McCain was part of a ceremony with Army Gen. David Petraeus in which 588 troops had reenlisted and 161 were being naturalized as American citizens.

Meanwhile, Joshua Preston had just pulled a 12-hour night shift. He was pretty tired and thought he might be seeing things when he spotted someone on the other side of the street who liked like his father.