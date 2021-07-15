 Skip to main content
Fauquier and Madison fairs are this weekend
Fauquier and Madison fairs are this weekend

Demolition derby

The Madison County Fair demolition derby is always a crowd favorite.

 MADISON COUNTY EAGLE

Culpeper-area residents have the option of attending two county fairs this weekend in neighboring localities.

The Fauquier County Fair and Madison County Fair are happening this week, with the fun continuing Friday and Saturday.

The Fauquier fairgrounds are at 6209 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. The Madison County Fair takes place at  1015 Fairground Rd.

Over in Warrenton, the Fauquier County Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 16. Highlights will include a 3 p.m. youth tractor contest, a 5 p.m. carnival opening, a 6 p.m. FAME (Fast Action Motor Experience), a 7 p.m. True Grit Rodeo and, at 9 p.m., a comedy hypnotist show. 

Saturday at the Fauquier County Fair, check out the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., a 9:30 a.m. baby pageant, a noon hotdog-eating contest, the 2 p.m. carnival opening and the 6 p.m. livestock obstacle course. 

The full schedule is at fauquierfair.com.

The gates open at 4 p.m. Friday at the Madison County Fair, followed at 6 p.m. by opening ceremonies at the flagpole, with the American Legion Post 157 and carnival opening.

Check out a Cowboy Circus at 6:15 p.m., 4-H Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and, at 9 p.m., the Lumberjack Show of Champions.

Saturday highlights at the Madison County Fair, opening at 8 a.m., include a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m., Luray Zoo animals at 4 p.m., and the 8 p.m. Demolition Derby. Gates close at 11 p.m.

See madisoncountyfairva.com.

