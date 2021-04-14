Fauquier authorities rescue pets from reported squalor at Marshall residence

The smell of pet waste and urine was reportedly so strong and living conditions so unhealthy Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers had to use breathing apparatus and protective gear in recently rescuing numerous dogs and cats from a secondary dwelling in Marshall.

In collaboration with Fauquier County Dept. of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management and Fauquier County SPCA, Animal Control executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Cobbler Mountain Road.

Deputies had received information that tenant Carmen Owens, 56, lived on the property and possessed several cats and dogs that were neglected and not being cared for, according to a news release from the FCSO.

Animal Control responded to the location and discovered a strong smell of urine and feces permeating from the residence, the release stated. Deputies made contact with Owens and asked about the welfare of the animals.

Deprived living conditions and neglect of animals was observed at the residence during execution of the search warrant, police said. As a result, two dogs and four cats were seized with more cats expected.

Wanted on a capias out of Prince William County in an unrelated case, Owens was placed under arrest and held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.