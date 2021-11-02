Fauquier Co. gets state grant to explore historic African American property trends

•Fauquier County to prepare a National Register form known as a Multiple Property Document that would discuss thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. It will facilitate future listings on the National Register of African American buildings, sites, and properties and support preparation of an initial National Register of Historic Places nomination. This project builds upon a cost-share-funded African American historic resource survey completed earlier this year.

•The Town of Ashland (Hanover Co.) to conduct a survey of approximately 40 properties within a proposed Berkleytown Historic District and to prepare a nomination for listing the district on the National Register of Historic Places. Berkleytown is historically an African American community.

•Charlottesville to conduct a survey of approximately 50 resources within a proposed Downtown Mall Historic District and to complete a Preliminary Information Form and survey report for the district. The proposed district encompasses the pedestrian walking mall designed in 1973 by the firm of Lawrence Halprin & Associates. The deliverables will support the city’s effort to develop a management plan for the Downtown Mall.