Fauquier Co. gets state grant to explore historic African American property trends

Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources recently awarded $53,500 in Cost Share Survey and Planning grants to fund preservation projects in five localities, including Fauquier, that will leverage around $52,000 in matching funds.
The projects entail surveying historic buildings, drafting nominations to list districts on the Virginia and National landmarks registers, identifying historic resources associated with African American communities, and documenting a significant Modernist landscape design, according to a release from DHS spokesman Randy Jones.
2021-2022 funding cycle awards went to Fairfax ($9,650), Fauquier ($18,000), the towns of Ashland ($7,500) and Wachapreague ($8,350), and the City of Charlottesville ($10,000).
DHR anticipate survey projects slated for these localities will result in new or updated information for hundreds of historic properties.
Selected projects met DHR priorities such as updating older survey records, recording resources in under-surveyed parts of the state, and documenting places associated with Virginia’s diverse history.
Grant recipients—local governments and planning district commissions—must complete the projects by the end of June 2022.
This year’s funded projects will support and enable the following efforts:
•Fauquier County to prepare a National Register form known as a Multiple Property Document that would discuss thematic trends that influenced development of the county’s historic African American resources. It will facilitate future listings on the National Register of African American buildings, sites, and properties and support preparation of an initial National Register of Historic Places nomination. This project builds upon a cost-share-funded African American historic resource survey completed earlier this year.
•The Town of Ashland (Hanover Co.) to conduct a survey of approximately 40 properties within a proposed Berkleytown Historic District and to prepare a nomination for listing the district on the National Register of Historic Places. Berkleytown is historically an African American community.
•Charlottesville to conduct a survey of approximately 50 resources within a proposed Downtown Mall Historic District and to complete a Preliminary Information Form and survey report for the district. The proposed district encompasses the pedestrian walking mall designed in 1973 by the firm of Lawrence Halprin & Associates. The deliverables will support the city’s effort to develop a management plan for the Downtown Mall.
•Fairfax County to conduct a survey of approximately 50 properties affiliated with Black history. The project’s scope also includes preparing a report, based on the survey, to contextualize African American history and affiliated resources in the county. The report will facilitate future local listing of African American buildings, sites, and properties.
•The Town of Wachapreague (Accomack Co.) to conduct a selective survey of approximately 50 properties located in a proposed Wachapreague Historic District found eligible for listing on the National Register in June 2021. The survey will support burgeoning preservation planning efforts in the town and record historic resources threatened by disasters and climate change.