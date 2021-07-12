Fauquier cold case: 9 years since Winchester Star reporter killed in Upperville home

Friday marked the nine-year anniversary of the murder of Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh, a cold case of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case leading to an arrest and conviction.

The 48-year-old newspaper reporter was fatally shot in her Upperville home on July 9, 2012. The cottage in northern Fauquier had been set on fire, according to The Winchester Star. Greenhalgh’s body was discovered when authorities responded to the blaze at her home that morning, the paper reported.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.

In 2014, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office court documents named a man she dated as a suspect, but he has maintained his innocence, according to The Winchester Star.

In 2018, search warrant affidavit information concerning the case was unsealed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.

Details from the affidavit written by Capt. Michael Zeets included: