Fauquier cold case: 9 years since Winchester Star reporter killed in Upperville home
Friday marked the nine-year anniversary of the murder of Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh, a cold case of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case leading to an arrest and conviction.

The 48-year-old newspaper reporter was fatally shot in her Upperville home on July 9, 2012. The cottage in northern Fauquier had been set on fire, according to The Winchester Star. Greenhalgh’s body was discovered when authorities responded to the blaze at her home that morning, the paper reported.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.

In 2014, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office court documents named a man she dated as a suspect, but he has maintained his innocence, according to The Winchester Star.

In 2018, search warrant affidavit information concerning the case was unsealed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.

Details from the affidavit written by Capt. Michael Zeets included:

• Greenhalgh’s face and upper body were found covered, which Zeets said is typical when the killer is an acquaintance, friend, lover or relative and doesn’t want to see the victim’s face.

• At least 12 shell casings from a 9 mm semiautomatic were found in the cottage, including one underneath Greenhalgh's body, The Winchester Star reported.

