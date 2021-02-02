Fauquier County opens call center for COVID-19 vaccinations

Fauquier has opened a call center to help county and Warrenton residents register to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla announced Tuesday.

People who lack computer access, are having other difficulties or need assistance completing a required survey can use the center to navigate the Virginia Department of Health’s virus website, www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine, McCulla said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Launched in cooperation with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the center is available to answer questions citizens may have regarding where to find additional information on the vaccine or vaccination process, he said.

The call center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 540-422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.

Center staff also will help Health District staff arrange vaccination appointments for Fauquier residents already registered via the state Health Department website as vaccine doses become available, McCulla said.

Fauquier County also issued a Spanish-language version of its news release.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.