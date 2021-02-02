 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fauquier County opens call center for COVID-19 vaccinations
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fauquier County opens call center for COVID-19 vaccinations

{{featured_button_text}}

Fauquier has opened a call center to help county and Warrenton residents register to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla announced Tuesday.

People who lack computer access, are having other difficulties or need assistance completing a required survey can use the center to navigate the Virginia Department of Health’s virus website, www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine, McCulla said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Launched in cooperation with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the center is available to answer questions citizens may have regarding where to find additional information on the vaccine or vaccination process, he said.

The call center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 540-422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.

Center staff also will help Health District staff arrange vaccination appointments for Fauquier residents already registered via the state Health Department website as vaccine doses become available, McCulla said.

Fauquier County also issued a Spanish-language version of its news release.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540825-0773

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What could happen if an astronaut starts floating off into space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News