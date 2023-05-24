Retired Department of the Army research engineer Larry Jackson will run as a Democrat against five-term incumbent Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, to represent the new District 61 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

A Fauquier County resident for more than nine years, Jackson was previous co-chairman of the Fauquier County Democratic Committee.

“I am proud and excited to offer the people of House District 61 a choice in November,” he said in a campaign announcement Tuesday. “I represent the Democratic Party which has been, and continues to be, the party that makes government work for the people of our state and country.”

Jackson has been an adjunct math professor at Northern Virginia Community College for more than five years. He and his wife raised their children in Manassas before moving to Fauquier.

“I am the pro-choice candidate in this election. Defending a woman’s right to choose and control her health care needs is my highest priority,” he said in the campaign announcement.

“We are witnessing states throughout the country and, particularly the south, restrict or deny the right for women to make the most personal and impactful decisions about their healthcare and lives. On behalf of my wife, daughter and numerous friends of mine, I will do my best to ensure that Virginia remains a state where a woman has reproductive rights," Jackson said.

Other issues that he supports include health care reform, environmental protection, public education and common-sense gun laws, the release stated.

“Growing up on military bases we never saw our neighbors carrying guns. There are strict rules in place about gun ownership and where a person can carry a gun,” Jackson said. “I don’t think weapons of war should be available to anyone who wants one, and there needs to be restrictions on their use.”

Jackson said he is committed to social justice reform to ensure that all Virginia residents are treated fairly regardless of race, gender, religion or ethnic background.

“We are increasingly witnessing efforts to control what people can read and how they can worship or where and how they can vote. This must stop, and I pledge to fight for our continued liberty as enshrined in our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights,” the candidate stated.

Part of Culpeper County is located in District 61 including the Jeffersonton, Rixeyville, Eggbornsville, Cardova and Eldorado voting precincts.

The district, redrawn last year, also includes most of Fauquier County and all of Rappahannock.

Del. Webert has represented the area since 2012 and is seeking a sixth term in November. Born in Denver, Colorado, he has called Virginia home for nearly 20 years, according to michael-webert.com.

In 1999, he moved to Fauquier County, where his mother's family has called home since the early 1930s. Webert is a graduate of George Mason University and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications.

He is manager of Locust Hill Farm.