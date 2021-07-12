Fauquier deputy airlifted in traffic crash

This article has been corrected from its original version.

An off-duty Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy was airlifted for his injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday along U.S. Route 15 south of Warrenton.

The wreck occurred around 9:05 a.m. July 12 in the 8500 block of James Madison Highway, according to a release from FCSO on Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputy John Thomas was identified as the motorist driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty involved in the crash. His vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway when it was struck by a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by 84-year-old Betty Chadwell of Sumerduck, the release stated.

Chadwell was making a left turn from James Madison Highway onto Lovers Lane when she struck the Jeep, according to police. She was charged with failure to yield right-of-way and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Thomas, who was not working at the time, was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for his injuries after his vehicle went off the roadway in the collision.

Chadwell was transported to Fauquier hospital for medical treatment.

The traffic crash remains under investigation.