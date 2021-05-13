Fauquier deputy charged with reckless driving in crash with 2 other law enforcement vehicles

A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with reckless driving after he reportedly ran into the back of another law enforcement vehicle that was sitting at a red light on Route 17 in Morrisville, according to Virginia State Police, in charge of the ongoing investigation.

Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the wreck in Fauquier County that occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 along Route 17 (Marsh Rd) at Route 806 (Elk Run Rd).

Two 2017 Ford Explorers, one being operated by a Warrenton Police officer and the other by a Rappahannock Regional Jail staffer, were stopped at a red light in the northbound lane of Route 17, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria also traveling north, being driven by the deputy, was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the first Explorer, according to Coffey.

The impact of the crash pushed the Explorer into the other Explorer.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, Deputy Adam H. Simpson, 32, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.