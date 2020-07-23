A Fauquier County Deputy has tested positive for COVID -19, according to a news release Thursday afternoon from Sheriff Robert Mosier.
The deputy was exposed to the contagious virus in a non-work related environment.
Contact tracing was being conducted internally at the sheriff's office and externally, the release stated, with notification being made to individuals with whom the deputy had close contact.
The Fauquier Sheriff's Office is following proper protocol and procedures to ensure the exposure has not affected any other personnel, families or the general public.
