Fauquier father charged with abusing infant

A Warrenton man is being held without bond on two felony counts of child abuse.

Matthew Lawrence Palmer, 26, was arrested March 9 for Abuse/Neglect Child: Cause Serious Injury and Cruelly Treat/Beat a Child While in One’s Custody, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial report was made to the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services when a 10-week-old baby was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a skull fracture.

Further investigation showed the baby suffered from multiple fractures, bruises, and other injuries determined by doctors to be non-accidental trauma, the release stated.

Palmer, the baby’s father, is in custody at Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation was a collaborative effort of the Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County DSS and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“Our local agencies work these cases jointly in order to provide an effective response to crimes involving the safety of children,” the release stated.