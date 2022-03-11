 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fauquier father charged with abusing infant

  • 0
Palmer,

Palmer

A Warrenton man is being held without bond on two felony counts of child abuse.

Matthew Lawrence Palmer, 26, was arrested March 9 for Abuse/Neglect Child: Cause Serious Injury and Cruelly Treat/Beat a Child While in One’s Custody, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial report was made to the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services when a 10-week-old baby was brought to a local hospital for treatment of a skull fracture.

Further investigation showed the baby suffered from multiple fractures, bruises, and other injuries determined by doctors to be non-accidental trauma, the release stated.

Palmer, the baby’s father, is in custody at Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation was a collaborative effort of the Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County DSS and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“Our local agencies work these cases jointly in order to provide an effective response to crimes involving the safety of children,” the release stated.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘No fast track’: EU dashes Ukraine’s hopes of quick membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert