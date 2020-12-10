Fauquier gets $20K state grant to support local agriculture, forestry

Fauquier County has received $20,000 through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant to support local agriculture and forestry initiatives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Thursday from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

This announcement comes on the heels of his tour on Thursday to the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center and announced two similar grants in Pulaski and Roanoke counties.

Fauquier will use the funding to assess feasibility of creating additional farmers’ markets in the county, including a year-round market. The grant will also assist producers and consumers in navigating market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have led to increased demand for local foods and marketplaces, the release stated.

“As Virginia’s first and third largest industries, agriculture and forestry are vital to the health of our economy, and they have been upended by the pandemic,” Northam said in a statement. “I commend the counties for identifying innovative ways to support local farm and forest producers in responding to immediate challenges from the current health crisis and creating sustainable industry growth. This assistance will go a long way in moving our recovery forward.”