Fauquier Health begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout among frontline workers

Fauquier Health received its initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Warrenton-based health system confirmed Wednesday in a news release.

“We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Fauquier Health COO Kevin Sale in a statement.

Vaccine administration began with frontline healthcare workers, the hospital reported Wednesday.

Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, the local health system strongly encouraged community members to get vaccinated.

Arrival of the vaccine, however, means everyone still needs to do their part in continuing to wear masks, practice distancing and wash hands, the release stated.

“It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead,” said Fauquier Health Vaccine Coordinator Amy Kaminski.

For updates and details about how Fauquier Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, see FauquierHealth.org or Fauquier Health on Facebook.