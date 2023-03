Fauquier Health is celebrating Certified Nurses Day today by honoring its board-certified nurses. In a release, the health system recognized nurses for quality patient care, professionalism, leadership and commitment, as follows:

Ashley Alexander Jenkins, CNOR, Connie Ballenger, CRRN, Carrie Banks, NIC, Shawna Cochran, CNOR, Imelda Empeno, CMSRN, Monica Freidline, CNM, Brianne Gripper, RNC-EFM, Myra Griffin, PCCN, Christen Grimes, RNC-OB, Kim Haney, CCRP, Angela Hill, CCRN, Cynthia Hobbs-Witmer, CPHRM, CPPS, Kathleen McClelland, CNM, Jennifer McEachin, PCCN, Nancy Merriken, CCRN, MJ Moran, ACMA, Stephanie Nicholson, PCCN, Richard Pinson, CEN, CCRN, Nicole Polster, CEN, FNP, Delia Pomeroy, WOC , Jessica Randall, PCCN, Gwyneth Rankin, CEN, Tina Scott, CCRN, Serdar Serttas, CEN, Natalie Thompson, CEN, Brandi Trottman, CEN, Karen Webb, NEA-BC, NHDP-BC and Ashley Wharton, CEN.

Over the years, board certification for nursing has become increasingly complex along with any medical profession, according to the release. Certifications and licensure show a mastery of skills needed for different specialties, and ensure continual commitment to learn, refine and enhance such skills, the health system said.

Fauquier Health nurses are encouraged to obtain board certifications and patients are encouraged to inquire about whether there are certified nurses on staff. Nursing certification specialties include medical-surgical, pain management, cardiac vascular, case management, critical care and many others. Accrediting agencies include Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification and National Organization for Competence Assurance.