Fauquier Health doctor: Give yourself the gift of good health

As we enter the final month of what has certainly been an unprecedented year, health and well-being has perhaps never been more at the forefront of our thoughts. The ongoing pandemic has shown us that it continues to be imperative for us to make our physical health a priority.

Preventive care is a key factor in maintaining your overall health. Annual well visits and health screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies can help you and your provider stay on top of any health issues that may arise before they become serious. They also allow you to develop a good provider-patient relationship and play an important role in helping you stay on the road to good health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beyond the importance of preventive care, it’s also a good idea to not delay on surgeries or procedures you may need—whether it’s a joint replacement, minimally-invasive robotic hernia repair, wound care or other procedures. Staying on top of needed procedures and avoiding any unnecessary delays can help you get back to doing what you love sooner and help keep further issues or complications at bay.