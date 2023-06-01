A new primary care office has officially opened for business in Culpeper.

Fauquier Health announced the grand opening Wednesday of a new office at 1100 Sunset Lane.

The primary care location is taking appointments and started seeing patients June 1, according to a release from Fauquier Health spokesperson Sarah Cubbage. Dr. Tony Fiore and Dr. Christopher Nagle will lead the office.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Fiore is a family medicine practitioner who sees patients of all ages. Throughout his career, he has focused on wellness and preventative medicine.

Fiore’s other areas of specialty include treatment of joint pain, joint injections, treatment of skin lesions, biopsy and destruction of lesions, endocrine disorders, depression, anxiety, acute care and chronic disease management.

Fiore has been seeing patients at the Fauquier Health Family Practice in Bealeton since last year.Nagle is an Internal Medicine specialist who will be at the Culpeper Primary Care office several days per week.

He will also continue to see patients, ages 15 and over, at Piedmont Internal Medicine in Warrenton.

Nagle strives to deliver personalized medicine and to identify and treat root causes of health issues, according to the release.

He believes, first and foremost, that preventive medicine is the best medicine.

Nagle specializes in health and wellness, general medicine, acute care, chronic disease management, physicals and wellness exams.

It has been a long-term plan of Fauquier Health to expand access to care and services to Culpeper residents, Cubbage said.

“Back in the Fall of 2022, Fauquier Health acquired the former Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group. We are excited to add primary care to the residents of Culpeper, we know access to primary care is a great community need,” she stated.

The office will continue to provide general surgery, which it has since becoming part of the Fauquier Health system in 2020. Make an appointment at 540/316-5950.