Fauquier Health supports Culpeper NAACP

Fauquier Health, as part of its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, recently donated $500 to the Culpeper Branch NAACP, which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties.
Earlier, the hospital and health system in Warrenton gave $500 to the Fauquier NAACP.
Pictured here are Gwen Sanford, NAACP Culpeper education committee chair; Marilyn Dunphy, Human Services Board member, Rose Herrity, NAACP member; Kevin Sale, COO of Fauquier Health; and Sandra Reaves-Yates, president of NAACP Culpeper Branch.
