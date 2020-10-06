 Skip to main content
Fauquier Health supports Culpeper NAACP
Fauquier Health supports Culpeper NAACP

NAACP

From left, Gwen Sanford, education committee chairman of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, Culpeper Human Services Board Member Marilyn Dunphy, Culpeper Branch NAACP member Rose Herrity, Fauquier Health Chief Operating Officer Kevin Sale and Culpeper Sandra Reaves-Yates, president of NAACP Culpeper Branch met recently in downtown Culpeper when Sale, on behalf of Fauquier Health, made a $500 donation to the local civil rights group.

Fauquier Health, as part of its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, recently donated $500 to the Culpeper Branch NAACP, which also serves Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Earlier, the hospital and health system in Warrenton gave $500 to the Fauquier NAACP.

Pictured here are Gwen Sanford, NAACP Culpeper education committee chair; Marilyn Dunphy, Human Services Board member, Rose Herrity, NAACP member; Kevin Sale, COO of Fauquier Health; and Sandra Reaves-Yates, president of NAACP Culpeper Branch.

