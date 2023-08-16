Fauquier Health registered nurse Stephanie Usrey is the latest local professional to be honored with a DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The nationwide award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day, according to a release from Fauquier Health.

Usrey works on the third floor in the medical surgical unit in Fauquier Hospital. She received five nominations from patients over during the past quarter. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients, the release stated.

One patient commented, “Stephanie is an amazing nurse. She always made me feel special during my [extended stay] at the hospital. Besides being incredibly professional, she gave me a lot of comfort. She always made sure I knew what was going on…”

A family member of another patient commented, “Thank you so much Stephanie. I feel you have been the best nurse I’ve ever had, and my mom has ever had.”

During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallway on the third floor at Fauquier Health was lined with team members and leadership who came to applaud Usrey and congratulate her.

The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.

To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner hangs in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse signs the banner recognizing them for their commitment.