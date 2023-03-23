Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Preux, MD, is the newest general surgeon at Fauquier Health.

He joined the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group, acquired last fall, according to a health system release. Saint-Preux works with board-certified physicians Joseph Brown, MD, FACS; Cynthia Dougherty, MD; and Benjamin Wampler, MD, FACS.

He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and completed his Doctor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Saint-Preux completed his residency last year at the Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University in Michigan.

“As a physician I strive every day to develop a deeper understanding of the interaction between health, social, cultural and environmental issues in our communities,” Saint-Preux said. “I enjoy working with my patients to ensure they feel educated about the issues they may be facing, what options they have, and what their future path of wellness could look like.”

Saint-Preux is trained in minimally invasive robotic surgery and has interests in hernia repair, colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, colorectal, appendectomy, skin lesions/lipomas, thyroid disease and breast procedures. He has conducted multiple service trips, including outreach in Haiti, to provide health care to under-served populations.

Giving back to the community and providing cross-cultural care has led to a greater understanding of the health issues facing our world today, the release stated.

Dr. Saint-Preux is accepting new patients at locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper and Manassas. The Culpeper office, at 1100 Sunset Lane, can be reached at 540/812-2937.