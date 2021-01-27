Fauquier Health's chest-pain efforts recognized

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized Fauquier Health for the hospital’s demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

In December, Fauquier Health received Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on a rigorous evaluation of staff ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack, the hospital said in a statement.

More than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The most common symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are more likely to have atypical symptoms like tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting, according to Fauquier Health.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation demonstrate exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have streamlined systems to include recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.