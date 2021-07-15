Fauquier, Madison County Fairs this weekend

Culpeper area residents have the option of attending two county fairs this weekend in neighboring localities.

Both the Fauquier County Fair and Madison County Fair are now happening this week with the fun continuing Friday and Saturday.

The Fauquier fairgrounds are at 6209 Old Auburn Rd. in Warrenton. The Madison County Fair takes place at 1015 Fairground Rd.

Over in Warrenton, the Fauquier County Fair runs 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 16. Highlights will include a 3 p.m. youth tractor contest, 5 p.m. carnival opening, 6 p.m. FAME (Fast Action Motor Experience), 7 p.m. True Grit Rodeo and at 9 p.m., a comedy hypnotist show.

Saturday at the Fauquier County Fair, check out the all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 to 11 a.m., 9:30 a.m. baby pageant, noon hotdog eating contest, 2 p.m. carnival opening and 6 p.m. livestock obstacle course.

The full schedule is at fauquierfair.com

The gates open at 4 p.m. Friday at the Madison County Fair followed at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies at the flagpole with the American Legion Post 157 and carnival opening. Check out a Cowboy Circus at 6:15 p.m., 4H Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and at 9 p.m., the Lumberjack Show of Champions.