Fauquier man arrested in alleged plot to kidnap 12-year-old California girl

A Fauquier County man authorities say is a known white supremacist and admitted pedophile is in the Denver County Jail in Colorado awaiting expedition to California on multiple charges related to the recent reported abduction of a 12-year-old California girl he apparently tried to bring back to Virginia.
Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, of Catlett was arrested Dec. 14 during a layover at the Denver Airport by a Denver Police officer assigned to the FBI Task Force.
Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured and returned to her to her parents in Fresno, California, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.
In Denver, Larson faces a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor. In Fresno, Calif., he has been charged with kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.
The Catlett man is scheduled to appear in court in Denver Dec. 24 at which time an extradition request will be made to transport Larson to the Fresno County Jail.
On the morning of Dec. 14, Fresno authorities received a report of the missing girl and learned early on that she may have been coerced into running away with an older man she met in October on social media, according to the sheriff’s office release.
Information led police to believe the girl went to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with this man. California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took over the investigation. Detectives with from Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security partnered to identify Larson as a man seen boarding a plane in California with a young girl bound for Washington D.C.
According to authorities, the Fauquier man flew to Fresno from Virginia and then traveled to the girl’s home, persuading her to sneak out of her house around 2:00 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office release. Larson reportedly used a ride share company to pick her up and together they rode to the Fresno Airport.
The local suspect made the girl wear a long hair wig to alter her appearance, police said. Larson also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not talk with anyone.
On Dec. 17, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives with agents from Homeland Security and Northern Virginia-D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices in a search warrant at Larson’s home in the 9200 block of Prospect Ave. in Catlett, northeast of Bealeton.
During the search, 69-year-old Arthur Larson, the suspect’s father, assaulted a federal agent, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office release. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released.
During the investigation, detectives uncovered Nathan Larson has a deeply disturbing background, the release stated
“He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia,” authorities said. “This is a man who runs a website, which encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped.”
During the past two months, Larson convinced the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself, the release stated.
Three years ago, Larson unsuccessfully ran as an independent for Virginia House of Delegates District 31. Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D) won the election. Larson also briefly ran for Congress in 2018.
In December 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George W. Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court and served 14 months in prison.
Detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office release.
Those who have or know someone who has had inappropriate contact with Nathan Larson are asked contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559/600-8029, brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org or Sgt. Chad Stokes at(559/600-8144, chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, NOVA/DC ICAC, Fresno Police Department, Fresno Sheriff’s Office, Central California ICAC and Denver Police Department continue to work together in partnership to further investigate this case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300 or 866/DHS-2-ICE.
