Fauquier man arrested in alleged plot to kidnap 12-year-old California girl

A Fauquier County man authorities say is a known white supremacist and admitted pedophile is in the Denver County Jail in Colorado awaiting expedition to California on multiple charges related to the recent reported abduction of a 12-year-old California girl he apparently tried to bring back to Virginia.

Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, of Catlett was arrested Dec. 14 during a layover at the Denver Airport by a Denver Police officer assigned to the FBI Task Force.

Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured and returned to her to her parents in Fresno, California, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

In Denver, Larson faces a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor. In Fresno, Calif., he has been charged with kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

The Catlett man is scheduled to appear in court in Denver Dec. 24 at which time an extradition request will be made to transport Larson to the Fresno County Jail.

On the morning of Dec. 14, Fresno authorities received a report of the missing girl and learned early on that she may have been coerced into running away with an older man she met in October on social media, according to the sheriff’s office release.