Fauquier man charged with hunting while intoxicated

A Fauquier County man has been charged with hunting while intoxicated in a reported incident that spanned two days.

David Hinkle, 40, of Goldvein was initially charged with with assault and battery on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to a new release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges were placed on Monday, Dec. 21 for hunting with a firearm while intoxicated and failing to wear blaze orange while hunting.

Deputies responded to the 2600 block of Chimney Lake Lane for a report of a man with a gun. Units arrived and learned that a man identified as Hinkle had walked into the woods. Gun shots were heard in close proximity and authorities noticed the man exit the woods and walk down the road.

Deputies took cover, set up a perimeter and with assistance from Fairfax Police Aviation were able to locate Hinkle in the woods. Hinkle walked out of the woods and was taken into custody without further incident.

Hinkle had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the residence and committed game law violations. He is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. Also assisting were Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.