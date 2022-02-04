 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fauquier man charged with rape

A Fauquier County man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in March 2021, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported this week of an ongoing investigation.

Parker Webb, 21, of Warrenton is being held at Fauquier County Detention Center on the charge. Police did not release further details.

Fauquier media reported the alleged rape occurred at the defendant’s residence.

Have any information about this incident? Please contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540/422-8650 or Detective kurt.schlichting@fauquiercounty.gov.

