Fauquier nursing home COVID-19 death toll rises to a dozen people

Culpeper added a total of 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past one week with VDH recording 1,163 positive cases as of Monday, Sept. 14.

The county’s death toll remained at 14, according to the figures, which are not always current.

In Fauquier County, 21 deaths were reported Monday – three more than on Sept. 7. Of those, 12 people have died in Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center in Warrenton– three more than what was reported a week ago.

As of Sept. 14, the nursing home reported 12 residents actively positive in the facility. VDH reported 85 total cases of Monday in the center.

There were 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend for a cumulative total of 4,907 cases. That included 2,011 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,858 in Stafford County; 515 in Fredericksburg; 299 in Caroline County; and 224 in King George County.

In the last seven days, 7.6 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s just slightly higher than the state average, which is 7.5 percent. In the local health district, there have been 56,679 tests given for COVID-19 since March.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 284 cases in Orange County; and 238 in Westmoreland County. Virginia reported 2,174 new cases and 13 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 133,814 cases and 2,724 deaths associated with COVID-19.