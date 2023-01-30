Fauquier sheriff: appalled, infuriated by beating of Tyre Nichols

Local and state law enforcement leaders and agencies reacted to police video released last week showing the Jan. 7 beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five officers of the Memphis Police Dept. in Tennessee.

The FedEx driver, who had a 4-year-old son, died Jan. 10 in a hospital from his injuries.

In a statement Monday, Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls said he was infuriated by the senseless death.

“After viewing the graphic video of Mr. Nichols’ brutal beating at the hands of five Memphis policemen, I am appalled. Those police officers took an oath to protect members of their community, and not to act in such a heinous way against a fellow human being,” Falls said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing quality service to its citizens and community through honor, professionalism, commitment, compassion and accountability, the local sheriff said.

“We are committed to working with our community to ensure justice for all. We are committed to emphasizing dignity and respect to all whom we serve,” Falls said. “I am heartbroken for the Nichols’ family and to the residents of Memphis. We send our sincere condolences and prayers to them all.”

The Culpeper Police Department, in a post last week sent prayers to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols “for the horror and loss they are living.”

“We are sworn to the sacred duty of protecting and serving all members of our community. Those who violate that oath and commitment, those that endanger the safety and lives and rights of the public, should be held responsible,” Culpeper PD stated.

The Warrenton Police Department, in addition, sent prayers to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols.

“We are saddened and disturbed by this senseless loss of life, and we denounce the actions of the five Memphis Police officers involved in his death,” the department said in a social media post. “Given the great work performed by so many law enforcement officers every day, it is frustrating to see such detestable and unlawful behavior from others.”

The post stated Warrenton PD is committed to continual engagement and communication—and protecting the rights of all our citizens—while demanding accountability, transparency, and respect from its officers.

On Sunday, Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle released a statement calling the beating of Nichols inexcusable and incomprehensible.

“Those who commit to a career in law enforcement are and should always be held to a higher standard with an unwavering commitment to the sanctity of an individual’s human and civil rights,” Settle said.

The thread of trust in law enforcement has been tested for many, the state police chief added.

“We can, we must and we will serve Virginians with compassion and excellence,” Settle said in the statement. “We know that identifying as public safety professionals requires us to perform each and every day as professionals committed to the safety and service of all.”