Fauquier Sheriff appointed VA Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security

A veteran law enforcement officer who served with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has been named Virginia Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Jan. 11 appointed Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier to the post previously filled by Brian Moran under the Democratic Northam administration.

Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls, the highest-ranking sheriff’s deputy in Fauquier, was sworn in Tuesday as sheriff pending a special election.

The Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security is responsible for enhancing the quality of Virginia citizens, visitors and businesses through public awareness, education, training, emergency response, disaster preparedness, prevention, policy development, enforcement, response, recovery and reentry, according to education.virginia.gov.

“Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in their communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Mosier, with more than 30 years of experience, will play an important role in keeping communities safe, the governor stated.

“We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers. Together, we will protect qualified immunity, and on Day One fire the Parole Board,” Youngkin stated.

Mosier is a native Virginian who got his start in law enforcement at the age of 19 working as a dispatcher and then an officer with the City of Manassas PD.

He worked as a deputy sheriff in Culpeper for his longest stint-from 1998-2015, according to his resume at Mosier’s campaign web page.

Mosier did patrol operations with Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and also has international experience serving with the U.S. Dept. of State in Bosnia.

He further worked with International Justice Mission human rights group as director of investigations in Asia, Middle and Near East, Africa and Latin America. Mosier additionally worked for the state department in Iraq as a policy advisor on narcotics and law enforcement

Fauquier County citizens elected him sheriff in 2015. Gov. Northam appointed him to the Criminal Justice Services Board in 2021 and the Substance Abuse Services Council in 2020.

“Huge congratulations to Sheriff Bob Mosier!” posted Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, in a post Jan. 10. “Bob has been great to work with in his role as sheriff and we are so excited to work with him in his new role as the head Public Safety and Homeland Security.”

Webert attended the swearing in Jan. 14 in Richmond.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins also sent his well wishes on social media.

“Congratulations, Bob! Looking forward to law enforcement getting real support from Richmond and to a positive relationship with your office. Best wishes for you and our new Governor,” Jenkins posted.

Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster added his congratulations.

“I look forward to working on issues such as firefighter cancer laws, the opioid crisis and supporting our first responders that need it now more than ever,” Polster posted Jan. 10 on Facebook.

Mosier has been married to his wife Cindy for more than 30 years. The couple lives in Warrenton and has three grown children as well as grandchildren.

Fauquier County Clerk of Circuit Court Gail Barb administered the oath for Falls to become the next sheriff there in front of members of the Board of Supervisors, Constitutional Officers, Sheriff’s Office personnel and his family members.

“Sheriff Falls is looking forward to serving the residents of Fauquier County and leading the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office,” according to a statement.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.