Fauquier teacher charged after police say he used a belt to restrain disruptive 7-year-old

A Fauquier County elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after he allegedly used a belt to restrain a 7-year-old girl for reportedly being disruptive in class.

The child was not injured.

Brendan Mitchell Henry, 23, of Herndon, has been charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Sept. 20, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office sai d in a statement Tuesday.

Detectives, Child Protective Services and Fauquier County Public School officials investigated the incident at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett.

The investigation found that a 7-year-old female student was assaulted by Henry in class on Sept. 15. The teacher used his belt to restrain the girl from being disruptive in the classroom, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Henry was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said in a statement.

The public school teacher was taken into custody, without incident, by Fairfax County police. A Fairfax County magistrate conducted a bond hearing and released Henry on a $2,000 unsecured bond.