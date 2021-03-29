Fauquier teen charged in drive-by shooting

A Fauquier County teen faces a felony charge in an alleged drive-by shooting in Frederick County.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jesus Sandoval-Arellano, 18, of Marshall with shooting into an occupied dwelling on March 25.

Search warrants were executed on a home and two vehicles in the 8400 block of Ashby Ave in Marshall in relation to a drive-by shooting into an occupied dwelling which occurred in Frederick County, Virginia earlier this month, according to a news release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandoval-Arellano was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond eligibility.