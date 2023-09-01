As drought conditions surface in parts of the state, Fauquier County on Friday issued a release encouraging citizens to limit and conserve water, especially those on private wells.

The Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality issued a drought watch advisory on August 30 for 13 counties, including Fauquier. The county asked residents to avoid watering during the hottest part of the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., avoid noncommercial washing of vehicles, boats, or other equipment and to run dishwashers and washing machines when full and avoid handwashing dishes.

Surface and groundwater indicators—precipitation, groundwater and stream flows—have continued to decline in the past 14-day monitoring period, with near or at record low observations already this year, according to DEQ.

Forecasts for the near future indicate high heat and no projected precipitation for the Fauquier area. The release from Fauquier County stated officials would continue to monitor DEQ guidance and advisory over the coming weeks.

Other Northern Virginia counties placed un the drought watch advisory were Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Fairfax as well as Accomack and Northampton counties on the Eastern Shore, Hampton County, Newport News County, James City County, York, Charles City and New Kent.