Fauquier woman dies, two injured in two-vehicle crash near Delaplane

A Fauquier woman died and two other county residents suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Brill is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6:37 p.m. April 5 on Route F185 (Grove Lane), two-tenths of a mile east of Route 677 (Oak Hill Road), just off of I-66, south of Delaplane in Northern Fauquier.

A 2007 Honda CRV was traveling east on Route F185 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2022 Jeep Wrangler, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Honda, Sandra E. Manuel, 73, of Delaplane, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 74-year-old male, of Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment, Coffey said. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 67-year-old female, of Upperville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.