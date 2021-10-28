FBI: Culpeper woman tried to hire a hitman on dark web, paid with bitcoin

A 25-year Culpeper woman is in federal custody after the FBI says she went on the “dark web” to hire a hitman and paid using bitcoin.

Annie Nicole Ritenour was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Ritenour placed an “order” on the dark web with a murder-for-hire site. The defendant reportedly created an account with the website advertising the services and deposited approximately $3,200 in bitcoin to hire a hitman to kill her intended victim, according to the U.S Attorney office.

To further assist with her “order,” Ritenour uploaded photos of her intended victim, as well as other personal information, including their place of employment, type of vehicle they own, and the best time and place to kill them, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}