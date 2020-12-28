FBI director: Remembering Investigative Specialist Saul Tocker

These are the remarks, as written, for Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during the memorial service of FBI Supervisory Investigative Specialist Saul Tocker on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery:

On behalf of the entire FBI, it’s an honor to be here today to remember Saul.

Saul joined the Bureau in 1990, serving first as a security warder and then as a police officer at FBI Headquarters before joining the Washington Field Office’s Special Surveillance Group, SSG, in 1995. He served the bulk of his career there, most recently as a team coordinator and supervisory investigative specialist.

On September 11, when an all-hands call went out for assistance after the Pentagon was attacked, Saul didn’t hesitate to respond. He didn’t have to go, but he wanted to help. On 12-hour shifts, day in and day out, he sifted through debris.

Everyone at the FBI had one goal in mind on that tragic day: to make sure that nothing like that ever happened again. Saul shared that same sense of resolve.

And throughout Saul’s illness, even in its darkest days, he carried that same resolve with him. Resolve to be there for his family for as long as he could. To push forward with the utmost optimism.