Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, VIRGINIA, AND WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL AND EASTERN ALLEGANY, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, EXTREME WESTERN ALLEGANY, FREDERICK, NORTHERN BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, ST. MARYS, AND WASHINGTON. THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CLARKE, CULPEPER, EASTERN HIGHLAND, EASTERN LOUDOUN, FAIRFAX, FREDERICK, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN FAUQUIER, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, ORANGE, PAGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA, STAFFORD, WARREN, WESTERN HIGHLAND, AND WESTERN LOUDOUN. IN WEST VIRGINIA, BERKELEY, EASTERN GRANT, EASTERN MINERAL, EASTERN PENDLETON, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN, WESTERN GRANT, WESTERN MINERAL, AND WESTERN PENDLETON. * UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * THERE IS HIGHER THAN USUAL RISK FROM FLASH FLOODING. NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE TO FORM AROUND THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING. THEY WILL BE SLOW MOVING, AND PRODUCE LOCALIZED AREAS OF VERY HEAVY RAIN. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. LANDSLIDES AND SINKHOLES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT RAPID RISES OF WATER AND FLASH FLOODING ARE POSSIBLE. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. THOSE IN LOW LYING AREAS AND NEAR STREAMS SHOULD MONITOR WATER LEVELS DURING HEAVY RAIN AND BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGH GROUND QUICKLY IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED, OR NWS WARNINGS ARE ISSUED. DRIVERS SHOULD BE VERY CAUTIOUS THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. LOW AREAS MAY BECOME FLOODED, AND HEAVY RAIN CAN CAUSE POOR DRAINAGE FLOODING QUICKLY. IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROAD, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. &&